Nelson scored a power-play goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Nelson's game started slowly (four points in his first 12 games), but he is finally starting to warm up. Saturday was his first multi-point game of the season and he has six points, including four goals, in his last eight outings. Nelson will be hard pressed to return to the strong scoring rate he had last season (54 points in 68 games), but he could provide fantasy depth as you push toward a title.