Islanders' Brock Nelson: Game-time call

Nelson (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Arizona, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Nelson exited Monday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche after logging 11:54 of ice time due to an undisclosed injury, so the fact that he's considered questionable for Tuesday's contest doesn't come as a surprise. If Nelson's unable to go, Ross Johnston or Tom Kuhnhackl will likely draw into the lineup against the Coyotes.