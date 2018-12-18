Islanders' Brock Nelson: Game-time call
Nelson (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Arizona, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Nelson exited Monday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche after logging 11:54 of ice time due to an undisclosed injury, so the fact that he's considered questionable for Tuesday's contest doesn't come as a surprise. If Nelson's unable to go, Ross Johnston or Tom Kuhnhackl will likely draw into the lineup against the Coyotes.
More News
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Picks up mid-game injury
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Struggling to light the lamp
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Pots ninth goal in win
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goal streak at three games
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Pots goal Saturday
Islanders' Brock Nelson: To start season in top-six role
