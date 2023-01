Nelson produced an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Nelson's goal drought stretched to seven games, but he's at least managed five helpers and 20 shots on net in that span. He set up an Anders Lee marker in the third period Tuesday. Nelson is up to 15 tallies, 23 assists, 116 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 39 contests this season. He remains on track for a career year in points.