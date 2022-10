Nelson recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Nelson had the secondary assist on an Anders Lee goal midway through the third period. With six assists (two on the power play) through six games, Nelson has played the role of playmaker well, but he's still in search of his first goal. The 31-year-old center has added 14 shots on net, six blocked shots, six PIM, five hits and an even plus-minus rating in a second-line role.