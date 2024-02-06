Nelson logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Nelson set up Pierre Engvall for the game-winning goal with 2:02 left in the third period. Prior to the All-Star break, Nelson had three points and a minus-5 rating over his previous nine outings. The 32-year-old center has put together a solid season so far with 21 goals, 18 helpers, 157 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 50 appearances. He's off the pace that saw him record 75 points a season ago, but this is still tracking as his second-most productive campaign.