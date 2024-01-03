Nelson collected a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to Colorado on Tuesday.
Nelson's marker came on the power play late in the first period to put the Islanders ahead 2-1. After having a remarkable stretch from Dec. 2-23 in which he provided six goals and 14 points in 11 contests, Nelson finished the month with a three-game scoring drought. However, the 32-year-old forward is starting 2024 off on a strong note and is having a great campaign overall with 17 goals and 32 points through 37 outings.
