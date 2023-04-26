Nelson tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Carolina.

Nelson forced an offensive-zone turnover before setting up Pierre Engvall for the opening tally in the first period. Nelson would then add a goal early in the second, batting a loose puck past Antti Raanta to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead. The 31-year-old Nelson now has five points (two goals, three assists) in the playoffs after posting a career-high 75 points. (36 goals, 39 assists) in 82 regular-season contests.