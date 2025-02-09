Nelson produced a goal on a team-high eight shots, an assist, one hit, one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Minnesota.

Nelson logged the primary assist on Kyle Palmieri's 16th goal of 2024-25 before he gave New York a 2-1 lead in the opening 28 seconds of the middle frame. Nelson has been subject to trade speculation due to his pending unrestricted free agent status, but New York has crept into the playoff race recently, so General Manager Lou Lamoriello may have to be blown away with an offer in order to concede a top-six center. Nelson is at 17 goals and 35 points through 55 appearances this season. The 33-year-old won't have any time off during the break, as he'll don the Team USA sweater at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.