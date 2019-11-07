Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goal scoring slump
Nelson has failed to light the lamp in his last six games for the Islanders.
Nelson does have three assists during this span but has only managed two SOG in his last three games as well. That's not good enough for a player who signed a six-year $36 million contract during the summer. Injuries to several of the forward depth for the Islanders may be impacting the play of Nelson, but he will need to find a way to put the puck on net and wrinkle the twine no matter who his wings are.
