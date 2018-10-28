Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goal streak at three games
Nelson's goal streak stands at three games and four goals after he potted two in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.
He, Anders Lee and Josh Bailey finally flashed the chemistry the Isles desperately need them to have. Combined, they put up eight points (three goals, five helpers). Nelson has been the finisher on the line so far this season -- he has five goals and one assist in nine games. He may be lurking on the wire. If so, there's value here in deep formats.
-
