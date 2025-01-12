Nelson scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 2-1 win over Utah.

Nelson has scored twice and added an assist over the last two games after being limited to four helpers over the prior 17 contests. His tally Saturday tied the game at 1-1 early in the third period. Nelson is up to 12 goals, 24 points, 105 shots on net and a plus-1rating over 42 appearances this season. He's got budding chemistry on a line with Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee, which could carry the Islanders' offense for a while.