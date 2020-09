Nelson is expected to be in action versus Tampa Bay in Game 3 on Friday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Nelson left Game 2 with an undisclosed injury and missed a period before returning to the bench. After racking up 15 points in his first 16 postseason contests, the center is still looking for his first point in the Eastern Conference finals. If the Isles are going to climb out of the 2-0 series deficit, they will need Nelson to rediscover his scoring touch soon.