Nelson set career highs in goals with 37 and points with 59 this season.

Nelson also set a career-high with 11 power-play goals. Most if not all of the forwards for the Islanders underperformed this season, but the same can't be said of Nelson. His previous high goal total was 26, and he blew past that number. Nelson also supplanted Mathew Barzal as the team's top-line center in the last quarter of the season. Nelson seemed to thrive under former head coach Barry Trotz; we will see this season if that play will continue under new head coach Lane Lambert.