Nelson supplied a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Nelson's marker came midway through the third period to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead, but New York couldn't hold onto that edge. He earned his second multi-point game over his last three contests, giving him three goals and four points in that span. During 82 regular-season appearances, Nelson had 36 goals and a career-high 75 points.