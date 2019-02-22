Islanders' Brock Nelson: Hits 40-point plateau

Nelson scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers on Thursday.

Nelson is up to 40 points in 60 games this year, just five points shy of his career-high set in 2016-17. He hasn't exactly had a breakout year, but with a 3:22 increase in ice time per game from last year, he can be trusted in a variety of formats, especially as he's on a modest three-game point streak.