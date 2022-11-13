Nelson scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets. He fired 10 shots on goal.

All 10 of those shots came in the first two periods. His first goal was a redirection of a Scott Mayfield slap pass at 7:27 of the second period and then his second came at the 11-minute mark when he scored from low in the right circle off a rebound. Nelson is off to his best start ever and has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 16 games this season. He will invariably settle into a more Nelson-like pace, but until then you should take full advantage of his current outburst.