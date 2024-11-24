Nelson scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Nelson's second-period tally was the game-winner, and he also set up linemate Kyle Palmieri's two goals. This was Nelson's first multi-point effort since Oct. 25, and his third such game of the campaign. The 33-year-old center is up to eight tallies, five assists, 64 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 21 appearances in a second-line role. He's right on track for a fourth straight 30-goal campaign, though a drop in his assist totals could see him struggle to reach the 50-point mark without a turnaround. That said, his goal was his first power-play point of the year, so he's due for some improvement in that area.