Islanders' Brock Nelson: Inks six-year extension
Nelson agreed to terms on a six-year, $36 million contract extension with the Islanders on Thursday.
Nelson had his best season yet as a pro in 2018-19, setting career highs in assists (28) and points (53) while registering a respectable plus-20 rating in 82 games. The 27-year-old pivot will continue to be an important piece up front for the Islanders in 2019-20, but he lacks the offensive upside necessary to be considered a premier fantasy option. Nonetheless, Nelson's relatively high floor will make him a desirable depth option in all fantasy formats for the foreseeable future.
