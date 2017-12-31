Islanders' Brock Nelson: Isles expect more
Nelson is starting to feel the pressure to pick up his goal scoring pace this season, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Nelson has nine goals in 38 games so far this season which puts him on pace to score about 20 times, but more is expected from him. Nelson has averaged 22 goals over the past three seasons. He centers the third line with rotating wings, none of which are offensively gifted. The Isles may be asking more than Nelson can give if they expect him to score more often but only three assists in those 38 games does seem like an area that he could improve upon. Perhaps that is where the Isles expect more out of Nelson, but until the Isles settle on permanent flankers for him, he may continue to be an inconsistent offensive player.
More News
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Snaps scoring drought Saturday•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Compiles two helpers in commanding win•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Buries game-winner against Sharks•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Tallies two goals•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Left unprotected•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...