Neslon contributed an assist in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.
Nelson is rocking a seven-game point streak comprised of four goals and four assists. Fantasy managers recognize him as a steady offensive presence, and this year he's taken his game to new heights, as he's averaging a career high 0.89 points per contest.
