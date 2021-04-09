Nelson scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Philadelphia. He also scored the only goal in the shootout.

Nelson opened the scoring 6:10 into the game, burying a Ryan Pulock centering feed for his team-leading 15th goal of the season. Nelson is on one of his hot streaks at the moment, lighting the lamp in three of his last four games and collecting a point in five of his last seven. He'd be on pace for his first 30-goal campaign were it not for the abbreviated schedule in 2020-21.