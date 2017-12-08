Islanders' Brock Nelson: Lights lamp in loss
Nelson scored his eighth goal of the season in Thursday's loss to the Penguins.
Nelson has scored twice in his last three games, bringing him to 11 points in 28 games on the year. The third-line center has really established himself as a 20-goal, 40-point guy and that's exactly the type of season he's on track for again. Nelson sees power-play time and has a great shot, making him worth owning in many fantasy settings. You know what to expect from the American sniper, so use him accordingly.
