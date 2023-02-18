Nelson scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 win over Pittsburgh.

He briefly seemed to have gotten a hat trick, but the game-winning goal was ruled to have been last touched by Zach Parise. Nelson remains one of the hottest players in the NHL, finding the scoresheet in 12 straight games and piling up nine goals and 16 points over that stretch -- leaving him just one tally shy of his fifth career 25-goal campaign.