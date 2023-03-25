Nelson scored two goals, one on the power play, on a team-high six shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

His second tally of the game midway through the third period tied the score at 4-4 and earned the Islanders a point, but it was still an ugly performance overall for the team. It's Nelson's second two-goal effort in the last four games, and he now has 32 tallies and a career-high 67 points through 73 games on the season.