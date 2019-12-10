Play

Islanders' Brock Nelson: Lights lamp twice in Tampa

Nelson scored two goals in Monday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.

With the Isles ahead 2-1, Nelson put the game out of reach with two tallies in the third period. He now has three goals in the last three games, and on the year the 28-year-old has 11 goals and 23 points through 29 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories