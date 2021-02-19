Nelson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Nelson got positioning on top of the Pittsburgh crease and re-directed a Josh Bailey shot-pass, denying Tristan Jarry's shutout bid with 4:21 left in the third period. It was the only bright spot in an otherwise rough night for Nelson, who was tagged with a minus-3. The 29-year-old does have points in three of his last four games, and goals in two of his last three, so perhaps he's slowly starting to find his way out of a season-long slump.