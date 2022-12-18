Nelson scored a goal, added an assist, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Both of Nelson's points came on empty-net goals. The 31-year-old continues to be a steady source of offense with six goals and seven helpers in his last 11 outings. The center is up to 15 goals, 33 points, 96 shots on net, a plus-9 rating, 29 hits and 21 blocked shots through 32 appearances this season. His roles on the second line and first power-play unit put him in position to sustain strong scoring numbers, but he's never finished a campaign with a point-per-game pace.