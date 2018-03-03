Islanders' Brock Nelson: Marks scoresheet twice in loss

Nelson scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Friday's 6-3 loss to Montreal.

Nelson recorded just a single assist through his previous eight contests, as his inconsistent and disappointing campaign continues. After recording at least 20 goals and 40 points in three consecutive years, he has just 27 points through 65 contests this season. Slotting in behind both John Tavares and Mathew Barzal has hurt his production, and Nelson also isn't receiving looks with the No. 1 power-play unit. The diminished role has taken a major toll on his fantasy value.