Islanders' Brock Nelson: Marks scoresheet twice in loss
Nelson scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Friday's 6-3 loss to Montreal.
Nelson recorded just a single assist through his previous eight contests, as his inconsistent and disappointing campaign continues. After recording at least 20 goals and 40 points in three consecutive years, he has just 27 points through 65 contests this season. Slotting in behind both John Tavares and Mathew Barzal has hurt his production, and Nelson also isn't receiving looks with the No. 1 power-play unit. The diminished role has taken a major toll on his fantasy value.
More News
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Tricks Wings with three tallies•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Records two helpers in loss to Preds•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Terrorizes Blackhawks with three-point game•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Could be available via trade•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Team expects more•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...