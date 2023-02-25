Nelson produced a power-play assist and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Nelson has been held off the scoresheet just once in 10 games in February, racking up seven goals and six helpers for the month. The 31-year-old set up a Noah Dobson tally in the second period of Friday's narrow loss. Nelson is up to 59 points in 62 contests, matching his career-high total from 72 outings last season. This year, he's also picked up 15 power-play points, 182 shots on net, a plus-4 rating, 42 hits and 35 blocked shots.