Nelson has been moved to the top line along with Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier for the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Nelson is essentially replacing Mathew Barzal, who is out with a lower-body injury. Nelson leads the Islanders in goals with 19 but only has 10 helpers for the offensively challenged Islanders. He will likely resume his second-line center duties once Barzal is ready to return, and the earliest that may be is Saturday when the Isles take on the Blues.