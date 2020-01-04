Islanders' Brock Nelson: Moved to top line
Nelson will play on the top line Saturday versus the Maple Leafs with Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
One could make an argument that the Islanders don't have a top line but really just two second lines, but either way, this is just coach Barry Trotz trying to get more goal scoring out of his offense. Nelson has had a solid season with 15 goals, 16 assists, and a rating of plus-3 in 39 games but is still miscast as a first-line center without elite wings. The Islanders have issues on offense and this won't be the last change Trotz is forced to make.
