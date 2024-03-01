Nelson scored twice in a 5-3 win over the Red Wings on Thursday.

Nelson opened the scoring at 12:11 of the first period after stealing the puck from a Detroit defender and wiring a shot past Alex Lyon from the low slot. He then put the Isles up 3-2 with a power-play goal from the bottom of the right circle at 5:04 of the third period. It was Nelson's 35th career multi-goal game, passing Ziggy Palffy for ninth most in franchise history. He has six goals (two assists) in his last six games, and he's well on his way to delivering a third consecutive 35-goal season.