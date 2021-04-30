Nelson dished out a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Nelson helped set up Oliver Wahlstrom's power-play snipe in the first period and added a helper on Anthony Beauvillier's second-period tally. These were Nelson's first assists since he dished one April 11 against the Rangers, and he had just one goal -- also against New York -- over the seven games in between. While he'll need to get the offense straightened out against other opponents, Nelson won't have to worry about that in the Islanders' next game, as they'll face the Rangers again Saturday.