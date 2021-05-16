Nelson scored a goal on two shots and dished out four hits in a 4-3 overtime win over Pittsburgh in Game 1 on Sunday.

Nelson gave the Islanders a short-lived lead with 4:10 left in regulation, burying a wrister from the slot to make it a 3-2 game. Pittsburgh's Kasperi Kapanen answered just 31 seconds later to force the extra session. Nelson had a productive finish to the regular season and has now hit the scoresheet in four of his last five contests (three goals, two assists).