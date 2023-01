Nelson was chosen for the All-Star team for the first time in his career Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Entering the game Thursday versus the Oilers, Nelson is the lead goal scorer for the Islanders with 15 tallies and trails Matthew Barzal for the team lead in points with 38. At this point in time, Nelson is the player representing the team, but Mathew Barzal, Ilya Sorokin, and Noah Dobson have a shot at being selected in the fan vote, which ends on Jan. 17.