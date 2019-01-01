Islanders' Brock Nelson: Nets 13th goal
Nelson scored a goal in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Sabres.
Nelson is up to 25 points on the year and currently on pace to finish with the first 50-point output of his career. Chances are he'll reach that number once he gets things going on the power play. He's averaging over two minutes of ice time during the man advantage with just one assist to show for it.
