Nelson scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
Nelson cut the Islanders' deficit to 3-2 with 2:21 remaining in the second period, burying a rebound past Frederik Andersen, though New York would ultimately come up a goal short in the Game 3 loss. It's the first goal and second point for Nelson in the postseason. The 32-year-old center tallied 34 goals and 69 points in 82 games this year.
