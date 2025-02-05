Nelson scored the game-winning goal Tuesday in a 2-1 victory over Vegas.

It was his fourth game winner of the season. Nelson redirected an Alexander Romanov point shot over Ilya Samsonov's glove from deep in the left face-off circle mid-way through the third period. It was his 15th goal and 32nd point (52 games) of the season (52 games). Nelson's pace is well below his brilliance of the last three seasons (107 goals, 96 assists; 236 games). With his pedigree and his expiring contract, Nelson remains a strong trade target for many contenders. But with eight wins in their last nine games, the Isles have moved within three points of a Wild Card position, and trades may be off the table.