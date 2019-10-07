Islanders' Brock Nelson: Nets game-winning goal
Nelson potted a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
The center's second-period tally was ultimately the game-winning goal. Nelson has fired nine shots on goal over the first two games of the season -- he had 25 goals and 53 points on 181 shots in 2018-19.
More News
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Will center second line•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Inks six-year extension•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scores late in Game 4 loss•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Snipes second playoff goal•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Dons Superman cape to carry win•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scoring binge continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.