Islanders' Brock Nelson: Nets game-winning goal

Nelson potted a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

The center's second-period tally was ultimately the game-winning goal. Nelson has fired nine shots on goal over the first two games of the season -- he had 25 goals and 53 points on 181 shots in 2018-19.

