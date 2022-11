Nelson scored a third-period goal during Friday's 3-2 victory over the host Blue Jackets.

Winning a puck battle along the boards, Nelson drove to the net and beat goalie Joonas Korpisalo at 6:10 of the third period Friday. The 31-year-old center leads the Islanders with three game-winning tallies. Nelson may want to play the Blue Jackets more often. Including the teams' Nov. 12 matchup, Nelson has a combined three goals, a plus-3 rating and 13 shots.