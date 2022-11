Nelson contributed a goal in Monday's 4-2 win against Ottawa.

Nelson has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He's up to nine goals and 18 points in 17 contests. The best single season point-per-game pace in his career was 0.82, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him slow down, but he's at least a reasonable bet to surpass the 30-goal and 50-point milestones.