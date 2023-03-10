Nelson scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Pittsburgh.
Nelson notched the winner when he broke out of his own zone, picked up the puck at the red line and broke in alone on Tristan Jarry. He ripped it blocker side for his 28th of the season. Nelson leads the Islanders with 63 points and 189 shots.
