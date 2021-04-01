Nelson has three points, all assists, in his past seven games for the Islanders.
We could write a similar sentence for quite a few Islanders as they have struggled to light the lamp since Anders Lee (ACL) went down for the season. Before this seven-game slump, Nelson did have five goals in five games, but four of those games came against the Devils and Sabres, not exactly top-notch opponents. Now that the Islanders' schedule has gotten tougher, they need players like Nelson to help fill the scoresheet on a more regular basis.
