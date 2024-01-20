Nelson scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime road loss against the Blackhawks.

Nelson's even-strength goal at 6:09 of the first period opened the scoring, with helpers to Hudson Fasching and Kyle Palmieri. Nelson ended up with a plus-1 rating, five shots on goal while winning seven of his 13 faceoff opportunities in 17:42 of ice time. The 32-year-old Minnesotan has reached the 20-goal plateau in three straight seasons, while going for 20 or more goals in eight of his 11 NHL campaigns.