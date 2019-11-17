Islanders' Brock Nelson: Notches pair of assists
Nelson assisted on a pair of goals in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flyers. He also had four shots on goal.
Nelson helped the Islanders erase a 3-0 deficit in the third period, setting up goals by Anthony Beauvillier and Matthew Barzal (PP) that pulled New York to within a goal. Nelson also enjoyed a strong night in the faceoff circle, winning 13 of his 19 draws. The streaky Nelson is stuck in a 10-game goal drought, but he's been able to provide four assists over the last three games.
More News
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goal-scoring slump•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Registers two assists Thursday•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Pots OT winner•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: One of each on man advantage•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Nets game-winning goal•
-
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Will center second line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.