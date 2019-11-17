Islanders' Brock Nelson: Notches pair of assists

Nelson assisted on a pair of goals in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flyers. He also had four shots on goal.

Nelson helped the Islanders erase a 3-0 deficit in the third period, setting up goals by Anthony Beauvillier and Matthew Barzal (PP) that pulled New York to within a goal. Nelson also enjoyed a strong night in the faceoff circle, winning 13 of his 19 draws. The streaky Nelson is stuck in a 10-game goal drought, but he's been able to provide four assists over the last three games.