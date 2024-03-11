Nelson scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Nelson extended his point streak to five games (four goals, six assists) with his third straight multi-point effort. The 32-year-old stretched the Islanders' lead to 3-0 in the first period and set up a Bo Horvat tally in the third. Nelson is quickly closing in on the 30-goal and 60-point marks -- he has 29 tallies and 27 helpers through 63 appearances. He's added 205 shots on net and a minus-1 rating this season.