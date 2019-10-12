Islanders' Brock Nelson: One of each on man advantage

Nelson scored a power-play goal and added an assist on the man advantage in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The power play was about the only thing working for the Islanders in this contest, and Nelson was able to make his mark there. He had three shots on goal but finished with a minus-3 rating. The 27-year-old center is up to three points in four games, as well as 10 PIM and 14 shots on goal.