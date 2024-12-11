Nelson logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.
Nelson snapped a six-game slump with the helper. Prior to that dry spell, he had seven points over three contests. Consistency is a concern, especially when playing in a low-scoring offense, and it's not great that he has just four shots on net over his last four games. For the season, the 33-year-old center is at 18 points, 87 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 30 appearances.
