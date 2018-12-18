Islanders' Brock Nelson: Picks up mid-game injury

Nelson suffered an undisclosed injury during Monday's game against the Avalanche, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Given the short turnaround with the Islanders playing again Tuesday in Arizona, it's fair to assume Nelson is in danger of missing that game with the details of his injury still unclear. The 27-year-old tallied one assist during his 11:54 on the ice Monday.

