Nelson scored a goal, picked up an assist and fired five shots on net in 21:37 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Chicago.

Nelson has been scoring with ease of late, having racked up four goals and five points during his current three-game point streak. The 31-year-old center already has two game-winning goals under his belt, putting him on track to surpass his current career high in that category of five with ease. Nelson will attempt to extend his scoring streak to four games Thursday in a favorable road matchup with a free-falling Blues team that's lost five straight games, surrendering a whopping 25 goals over that span.